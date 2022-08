WEST LIBERTY, W. Va., Aug. 11, 2022 — West Liberty University recently announced its Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance during Spring Semester 2022. Students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to qualify for this honor. Students who achieved Dean’s List honors receive an official certificate in the mail and include:

