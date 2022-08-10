Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
NKU’s online history program ranked Kentucky’s best
Northern Kentucky University’s baccalaureate online history program is among the best in the United States, according to new rankings by UniversityHQ. “We are honored by the recognition from UniversityHQ,” said Dr. Burke Miller, chair of the Department of History. NKU’s online history program is ranked by UniversityHQ as...
linknky.com
NKY man claims $1 million Mega Millions winner
The local man who hit a $1 million jackpot in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has come forward to claim his winnings. The Kentucky Lottery noted that the man wishes to remain anonymous. The man arrived at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday with his winning ticket after he...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Comments / 0