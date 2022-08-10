ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

linknky.com

NKU’s online history program ranked Kentucky’s best

Northern Kentucky University’s baccalaureate online history program is among the best in the United States, according to new rankings by UniversityHQ. “We are honored by the recognition from UniversityHQ,” said Dr. Burke Miller, chair of the Department of History. NKU’s online history program is ranked by UniversityHQ as...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKY man claims $1 million Mega Millions winner

The local man who hit a $1 million jackpot in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has come forward to claim his winnings. The Kentucky Lottery noted that the man wishes to remain anonymous. The man arrived at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday with his winning ticket after he...
ERLANGER, KY

