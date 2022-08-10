ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
Person
Anne Heche
The Independent

Berwick car crash: What we know about deadly collision at fundraiser and suspect Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes

Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man allegedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed his mother in a neighbouring town in Pennsylvania.A fundraiser being held for victims of a fire that killed 10 in Nescopeck last week was thrown into chaos on Saturday in Berwick when a driver plowed into the crowd, killing one person and wounding 17 others. Shortly after, police in neighbouring Luzerne County received a call about a man assaulting a woman. When they arrived, they found the woman dead and the man - identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Chicago

Woman killed, 4 wounded in mass shooting in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and four other people were wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed the victims were struck by gunfire. Initial reports say the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.A 19-year-old woman, identified as Tacara Tunstall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross in fair condition.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy