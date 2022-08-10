Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
RELATED PEOPLE
Berwick car crash: What we know about deadly collision at fundraiser and suspect Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes
Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man allegedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed his mother in a neighbouring town in Pennsylvania.A fundraiser being held for victims of a fire that killed 10 in Nescopeck last week was thrown into chaos on Saturday in Berwick when a driver plowed into the crowd, killing one person and wounding 17 others. Shortly after, police in neighbouring Luzerne County received a call about a man assaulting a woman. When they arrived, they found the woman dead and the man - identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura...
19-year-old killed, 4 wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Gresham
Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest and arm Sunday morning in Gresham. Chicago police said she was with a group of people near 78th and Wood Streets when police believe someone started shooting from a car.
Woman killed, 4 wounded in mass shooting in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and four other people were wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed the victims were struck by gunfire. Initial reports say the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.A 19-year-old woman, identified as Tacara Tunstall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross in fair condition.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Comments / 0