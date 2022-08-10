ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford Animal Control officer jumps into water to rescue goose tangled in fishing line

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
WESTFORD, Mass. — Westford Animal Control Officer Kirsten Hirschler sprang into action to free a goose caught in fishing line.

The tangled bird was reported in Nabnasset Lake. Westford Police say Hirschler jumped into the water and, along with her partner Trudi Bankowski, rescued the goose.

The bird was also found to have a fishing hook in its mouth.

It was taken to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment.

