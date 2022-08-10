Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Place To Own Housing
"Final Fantasy 14" is one of the biggest MMORPGs on the internet. In fact, it was getting so popular and servers were getting so overpopulated that the game was temporarily pulled from the shelves at one point. There are a plethora of things to do in the game, including adventuring with other players. Of course, players can also take a more social approach and party digitally in the world of "Final Fantasy." In fact, one party even caused a stir as it decided to advertise on real-life billboards with questionable content. Whether you're grinding your character or having fun with the social parts of the game, there's plenty to do.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
"Fall Guys" broke records upon its initial release for the PlayStation in 2020, and ever since it's become a free-to-play cross-platform title, its popularity only seems to grow. Because of this increasing popularity, a number of companies have put on limited-time themed events in tandem with the title. WWE fans could purchase SummerSlam-inspired skins and Godzilla-themed skins brought some monstrous flair earlier this summer. Now, "Fall Guys" is introducing another event based around one of the most legendary video game franchises in history: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Find And Beat Flame Sergeant Dalvag
Despite it having an absolutely terrible start that had to be destroyed and rebuilt from the ground-up, traces of the original 2010 incarnation of "Final Fantasy 14" can still be found in its critically acclaimed successor. Many of the NPCs that populated Eorzea before the in-game apocalypse that formed the premise of the reboot are still around, either maintaining their status as central story characters, playing a small role in the side content, or being mentioned posthumously in various in-game text.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Genshin Impact Devs Respond To Quest-Ending Bugs
When "Genshin Impact" released in 2020, it immediately made a mark and has continued to excite fans since. The free-to-play title ended up becoming the most successful international release of a Chinese game. Though many had mixed feelings about the similarities to "Breath of the Wild," "Genshin Impact" held its own and even went on to surpass the "Zelda" hit in sales. But although "Genshin Impact" has done quite well, it's far from perfect, and fans have run into a few major issues in recent days. Thankfully, the developers have responded to an assortment of quest-ending bugs that have been significantly hampering players' experiences.
What Is Rollback Netcode And Why Is It Important For Online Fighting Games?
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), made a glorious return in August 2022. After being canceled in 2020 and replaced with an online-only event for that year and in 2021, the fighting games tournament made its reappearance as a major, in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This marked the first in-person Evo since it was taken over by Sony, and it featured some big changes and announcements. The new brawler "Multiversus," currently in open beta and looking good, replaced "Smash Bros." in the games lineup. Fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" – often ranked as the best "Dragon Ball Z" game ever – also received big news.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Cult Of The Lamb?
It's quite hard to describe the plot to "Cult of the Lamb" with a straight face. Basically, the game is a roguelite that revolves around a lamb who becomes possessed when a nefarious god saves it from death. It's a truly bizarre premise, but one that has earned the intrigue of gamers since its announcement at Gamescom in 2021. "Cult of the Lamb" seems to have proven itself worthy of that intrigue, as early reviews have been mostly positive in regards to the game's story, visuals, and uniqueness.
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
Microsoft Clears The Air On Elden Ring Game Pass Listing
The launch of "Elden Ring" was monumental, pulling in a concurrent player count that exceeded all of the "Dark Souls" games combined. And players weren't quick to drop the game, either. Gamers are still finding new things in "Elden Ring" almost six months after its release, including a lost colosseum and the secret places where bosses go to hide.
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
How To Get Into The Among Us VR Beta
Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
