Chicopee, MA

Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxSR4_0hCNVg0M00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy after a vote from the license committee.

Members of the committee put forward an unfavorable recommendation for the zoning application and permits, with a vote of 3 to 2.

Chicopee planning board approves second truck stop on Burnett Road

Shane Brooks is the License Committee Chair. He said on Monday the committee heard from the applicant. The proposal was to put a second truck stop next to the Pride truck stop. It would feature other dining options and a place for truckers to shower.

However, this one would not have overnight parking. Brooks said one of the sticking point is around the permits for the above ground fuel storage.

Brooks told 2News, “They were proposing four 12,000 gallon tanks above ground that would need to be approved not only by the local fire marshal but the state fire marshal as well.”

This does not mean the project is gone however. Brooks said this will go before the City Council on September 8th, where a zoning change and permits could take a simple majority.

