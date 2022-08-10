ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir

BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph

Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Health
signalamerican.com

Fire guts house north of Weiser

Fire destroyed a house on Monroe Creek Road north of Weiser Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The occupants were reportedly not home when the fire broke out.  Here is a report by Weiser Rural Fire District Chief Tim Atwood:.  “Weiser Fire District firefighters...
WEISER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedics#Case Management#Simmons Meyers
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Toys R Us spotted in Boise

The revival of Toys R Us has already arrived in Idaho. The Idaho Business Review reported in July that Macy’s would become the host for dedicated Toys R Us stores inside all 570 Macy’s locations. There are only two Macy’s left in Idaho, in Boise at the Boise Towne Square Mall and in Coeur d’Alene at ...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
idahobusinessreview.com

Roy named City Club board president

Darwin Roy has been named the 2022-23 president of the board of directors for City Club of Boise, which oversees governance while being actively engaged in the development of the content of the organization. Prior to assuming this role, he served as treasurer, vice president and on several committees. Roy, now retired, is a founding ...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. Police are searching for a Hispanic...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise residents' favorite red light to run

BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy