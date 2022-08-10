Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Sad that it takes a crash too happen before people do their job. That explains why they are working on Beissinger Rd. They are supposed to cut the trees every year not wait for something bad to happen.
Reply
2
Related
Helicopter pilot didn’t see power lines before crash
Federal authorities say the pilot of a medical helicopter says he didn't see power lines before the main rotor blades hit them and the aircraft crashed while responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio last month.
1 adult, 3 juveniles in area hospitals following rollover crash in Darke County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One woman and three juveniles are hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Darke County, according to a news release. >>2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with rescue crews at 1:43...
Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. >>Coroner IDs security guard killed in MVH shooting,...
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews reported to a deadly crash in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police say they responded to the accident just after 2:31 a.m.. Officials say 45-year-old Adam Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris slingshot south on Walnut Street when he hit a 2019 Ford Fusion,...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 due to crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Pfeiffer Road exit at 4:24 p.m. Traffic...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene
MILFORD TWP., Butler County — A CareFlight medical helicopter pilot checked but was unable to locate power lines near an emergency landing zone at a Butler County vehicle crash scene, causing the chopper to make a hard landing last month. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight makes ‘hard landing’ while responding to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
CareFlight responds to crash near North Star
NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Overnight ramp closure begins along I-75 in Liberty Township this Friday
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure will take effect along I-75 in Liberty Township, Friday night. Contractors will close the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound State Route 129 at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, August 12. Contractors will gradually shift traffic...
Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
WLWT 5
Two right lanes blocked at Combs-Hehl Bridge in Ft. Thomas due to accident
Fort Thomas — The accident on I-273 East at Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The accident was reported by police at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic is backed up to the Three Mile Road/Exit 76.
WLWT 5
Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break
WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Funeral arrangements in place for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
"(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind," reads the obituary. "Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater."
Comments / 2