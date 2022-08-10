ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
3d ago

Sad that it takes a crash too happen before people do their job. That explains why they are working on Beissinger Rd. They are supposed to cut the trees every year not wait for something bad to happen.

Reply
2
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 due to crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Pfeiffer Road exit at 4:24 p.m. Traffic...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
ERLANGER, KY
Daily Advocate

CareFlight responds to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
UNION, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

