Medford, MA

NECN

Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
whdh.com

Disabled train prompts MBTA to replace Blue Line trains with shuttle buses

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses Friday after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a large metal sheet had fallen onto...
whdh.com

Commuters skeptical of Orange Line replacement buses ahead of shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - With a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line on the horizon, Boston residents and commuters are skeptical of the ability of the MBTA’s replacement buses to sufficiently fill the role of the trains. “It’s going to be a nightmare,” one man told 7NEWS. “A nightmare for...
whdh.com

Provincetown sewer system restored

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s sewer system was restored Friday night after a “sewer emergency” in the town’s main commercial area banned all water use for 36 hours, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Morse said residents in the area can gradually return to normal water...
wgbh.org

How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'

Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
whdh.com

Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
wgbh.org

Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA

The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
whdh.com

No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
whdh.com

2 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side near mile marker 131 near Boston University.
whdh.com

Wellesley road closed after water main break

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley road was closed Saturday afternoon after a water main broke, according to police. Brown water flooded Wellesley Avenue, prompting Wellesley police officers to close off the road. No timetable was given for when the avenue may be reopened. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
