Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
whdh.com
MBTA releases ‘diversion plan’ ahead of Orange, Green Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released a “Rider’s Guide to Planning Ahead” a week before the planned 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line and 28-day shutdown of parts of the Green Line. The MBTA is set to undertake a complete Orange Line shutdown between August 19...
whdh.com
More details on Orange Line shutdown plans expected as commuters express concerns
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange Line riders might soon have a clearer picture of what exactly their options are when the rail service shuts down for 30 days, according to the MBTA. MBTA leadership may have a full announcement as soon as Friday that would better detail the alternatives for...
whdh.com
Disabled train prompts MBTA to replace Blue Line trains with shuttle buses
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses Friday after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a large metal sheet had fallen onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Commuters skeptical of Orange Line replacement buses ahead of shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - With a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line on the horizon, Boston residents and commuters are skeptical of the ability of the MBTA’s replacement buses to sufficiently fill the role of the trains. “It’s going to be a nightmare,” one man told 7NEWS. “A nightmare for...
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
whdh.com
Provincetown sewer system restored
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s sewer system was restored Friday night after a “sewer emergency” in the town’s main commercial area banned all water use for 36 hours, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Morse said residents in the area can gradually return to normal water...
wgbh.org
How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'
Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Witness: Sparks fly after metal sheet falls off installation at MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large metal sheet fell off an installation at the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station, creating a shower of sparks, an eyewitness told 7NEWS. According to the eyewitness, an apparatus on the train cause the large metal plank to fall from the installation above the train tracks at approximately 2:40 p.m.
whdh.com
Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
wgbh.org
Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA
The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Water main break causes flooding near Boston Common
BOSTON — The area near the Boston Common was filled with water Saturday morning after a main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street. Water crews were able to locate the shut-off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m. Water can be seen gushing onto the sidewalks.
whdh.com
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
Fight on Dorchester bridge preceded man jumping into Boston harbor as cops arrived, leading to multi-hour search
A bizarre string of events unfolded in the waters of Dorchester Bay on Friday morning when a fight between two men atop a Dorchester bridge led one of them to jump into the water as police arrived. For hours, rescue crews searched for the man before discovering he had safely swam ashore and was at work.
whdh.com
2 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side near mile marker 131 near Boston University.
WCVB
Major Boston developer Suffolk Construction works to expand diversity on job sites
BOSTON — A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new policy to increase diversity and inclusion in the review process for large construction projects — a first-of-its-kind policy in the country. Construction and development is booming in Boston, but diversity in the industry itself is not.
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
whdh.com
Wellesley road closed after water main break
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley road was closed Saturday afternoon after a water main broke, according to police. Brown water flooded Wellesley Avenue, prompting Wellesley police officers to close off the road. No timetable was given for when the avenue may be reopened. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Comments / 0