College Station, TX

What’s next following 2023 CB Rogers’ de-commitment?

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

With the recent news of nationally ranked 2023 top-50 cornerback, Bravion Rogers, de-committing from Texas A&M , where do the Aggies put their focus next? The Aggies may still very likely be in the mix for Rogers, and they currently have two commitments from nationally ranked top-100 secondary prospects in Jayvon Thomas and Dalton Brooks, but what remaining targets will be in Jimbo’s sights as they continue to build upon recent commitments from top prospects in the 2023 class?

Per 247 Sports , there remain some high quality prospects who are on the Aggies’ radar and would be important additions to this class if Jimbo and co. are able to receive commitments.

The top target is Javien Toviano – top-35 nationally and top-5 in his position group in the 2023 class – who last visited College Station in early April on an unofficial visit.

The next tier of cornerback prospects on the Aggies’ radar is Jordan Matthews – top-15 cornerback and Junior Day participant at the end of January – and Ethan Nation – top-30 cornerback who last visited College Station in early April on an unofficial visit. While they both wouldn’t add to the top-100 total in the Aggies’ 2023 class, there is still a lot of upside in these 4-star prospective student-athletes.

And lastly, rounding out the final prospect to keep an eye on, Dijon Johnson, a nationally ranked top-100 player and top-10 cornerback, may be a bit of a reach but did receive an offer from the Aggies as the calendar turned to 2022.

Safe to say these next few weeks will be important to see if the Aggies can “steal” one of these prospects if Rogers continues in another direction.

Aggies open at #7 in Coaches Poll

