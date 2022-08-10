Pastor Joel McElreath to share 'Israel Experiences' Aug. 24

Long-time missionaries Joel and Carolyn McElreath will share dinner and a time of reflection on their work in Israel with those attending a special evening 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at First Baptist Church, 17419 N. Conquistador Drive, Sun City West.

As Christian workers in Israel for 25 years, the McElreaths have wonderful stories to share about their lives there, the people they came to love and the amazing way God worked through them to accomplish His work.

A two-year assignment as house parents for 35 children in Israel years ago resulted in the McElreaths’ great love and empathy for the Jewish people and set the stage for their ministry in Israel later on.

Before Israel, however, God led the couple to service in Rome, Italy, where they ministered among thousands of Soviet Jews who emigrated there before going on to other countries, primarily the United States. During their 24 years in Italy, the McElreaths shared the Gospel with untold numbers of people – Jews, Iranians, Ukrainians, Russians and other nationalities. They also distributed thousands of Bibles, held Bible studies, and shared Christian films.

In 1995, the Lord opened the door for the couple to move to Israel. Their work there was exciting and rewarding. Their teamwork with the Bible Society resulted in the printing and distribution of the Scriptures in several languages.

They also served on the ministry team of two congregations, where Joel served as a preacher and the two of them worked together in outreach. In addition, with the help of two other couples, they established a church congregation that is still vibrant after more than 20 years.

The McElreaths returned to the United States after more than 50 years in ministry and are now living in Sun City West. Recently, they have had the privilege of sharing a portion of their rich history as laborers for the Lord.

Joel specifically asked that individuals pray for the peace of Jerusalem as it is the epicenter for the world’s peace.

An Italian dinner from Olive Garden will be served during the Aug. 24 gathering. Signup and payment for the dinner are necessary beforehand, so residents should call the church at 623-584-5738 by Thursday, Aug. 18, for ticket information.

Visit fbcscw.org.