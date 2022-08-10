ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Clarksville, TN
Society
Hazard, KY
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Propane#First Aid
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Civitan Park playground to close temporarily for repairs, renovations

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Civitan Park Playground between the Rotary Field of Dreams and the Lacrosse Complex will close from Aug. 15-26 for repairs and renovations. Great Southern Recreation will be on location for two weeks, replacing a recalled piece of play equipment and repairing safety surfacing across the ADA-inclusive playground. No public access will be available at the playground until the project is complete. The playground is part of the Civitan Park expansion that opened in September 2019.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Grundy County Herald

Tennessee Wildlife Federation provides convenient access to outdoor recreation skills

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

BizVets Connect to host recognition celebration

CLARKSVILLE, TN – BizVets Connect is preparing to launch its first event dedicated to recognizing several local organizations that strive to support the community of Clarksville, in particular its veterans and their families. The celebration will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Meet employers from over 35 companies at Mega Job Fair

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy