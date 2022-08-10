Read full article on original website
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
Mt. Juliet animal shelter takes in 72 animals displaced from Eastern Kentucky
A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 330 animals under their care.
clarksvillenow.com
Tip of the Spear Screaming Eagle statue dedicated at Patriots Park | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community has a new statue to honor the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. The Tip of the Spear was revealed Saturday in a ceremony at Patriot’s Park on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The eagle sculpture, named Screaming Eagle and made possible by...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
$1 million awarded to senior centers in Tennessee
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers in the state. Some of the funding is going to senior centers in East Tennessee.
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
clarksvillenow.com
Civitan Park playground to close temporarily for repairs, renovations
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Civitan Park Playground between the Rotary Field of Dreams and the Lacrosse Complex will close from Aug. 15-26 for repairs and renovations. Great Southern Recreation will be on location for two weeks, replacing a recalled piece of play equipment and repairing safety surfacing across the ADA-inclusive playground. No public access will be available at the playground until the project is complete. The playground is part of the Civitan Park expansion that opened in September 2019.
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and cemetery dating back to 1822.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Grundy County Herald
Tennessee Wildlife Federation provides convenient access to outdoor recreation skills
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
clarksvillenow.com
BizVets Connect to host recognition celebration
CLARKSVILLE, TN – BizVets Connect is preparing to launch its first event dedicated to recognizing several local organizations that strive to support the community of Clarksville, in particular its veterans and their families. The celebration will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William...
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
WILX-TV
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
Clarksville man officiates more than 30,000 weddings. He's not slowing down.
Joe Creek's solemn vow to help others share theirs on their wedding day began about 30 years ago. He's now performed more than 30,000 weddings.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
clarksvillenow.com
Meet employers from over 35 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
