Golf

Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"

Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
The Independent

Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
The Spun

Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
thecomeback.com

Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman

Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
The Guardian

LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives

It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com

Why more golfers should subscribe to Rory McIlroy’s latest gear change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not every meaningful equipment change on the PGA Tour needs to be a big to-do. Sometimes the less noticeable changes make a world of difference. Standing next to Rory McIlroy‘s caddie, Harry Diamond, on Wednesday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I inquired if his boss had made any meaningful equipment tweaks since his last start at the Open Championship.
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start

A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
Golf.com

2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both

Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
