Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"
Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18
It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
FedEx St Jude Championship: Rory McIlroy falls off the pace with Si Woo Kim and JJ Spaun sharing the lead
South Korean Kim admitted to being "excited" to pull off a "perfect" shot, after he holed out from 167 yards on the par-four 18th to cap a strong finish of six-under on his last six holes, the first of three play-off events. "I was just trying to, like, (see) 10...
LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives
It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
If you’re looking for signs of the beefed up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com
Why more golfers should subscribe to Rory McIlroy’s latest gear change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not every meaningful equipment change on the PGA Tour needs to be a big to-do. Sometimes the less noticeable changes make a world of difference. Standing next to Rory McIlroy‘s caddie, Harry Diamond, on Wednesday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I inquired if his boss had made any meaningful equipment tweaks since his last start at the Open Championship.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final-round odds, golfers to watch
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and 23 golfers are within 5 strokes of the lead in the 1st FedExCup playoff event. Below, we look at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds entering Sunday’s final round in Memphis (NBC/ESPN+). Check back throughout the year for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
NBC Sports
PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start
A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
Golf.com
2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both
Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1