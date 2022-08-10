ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead after she’s mauled by a dog in Nevada, police say

By Daniella Segura
 3 days ago

A woman was killed during a dog attack in Nevada, according to officials.

Police responded to a call about a dog attack on Pennwood Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.

Officers found a “female who appeared to have been mauled by a dog,” according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. She was identified as Joan Cafflel, 88, of Las Vegas , according to KSNV.

The dog was found at a nearby home and taken into custody, police said. Officers turned the dog over to animal control.

The police department’s Spring Valley Area Command is investigating the incident, police said.

News Talk 840 KXNT

No charges expected in fatal dog attack

A tragic case of a woman attacked and killed by her dog is not expected to bring charges against anyone. 88-year-old Joan Cafflel was killed by the dog in her apartment near Arville and Pennwood Tuesday morning.
