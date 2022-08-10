Woman found dead after she’s mauled by a dog in Nevada, police say

A woman was killed during a dog attack in Nevada, according to officials.

Police responded to a call about a dog attack on Pennwood Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.

Officers found a “female who appeared to have been mauled by a dog,” according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. She was identified as Joan Cafflel, 88, of Las Vegas , according to KSNV.

The dog was found at a nearby home and taken into custody, police said. Officers turned the dog over to animal control.

The police department’s Spring Valley Area Command is investigating the incident, police said.

