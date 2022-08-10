ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts

By Gloria Gomez
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Over Liberal BS
3d ago

The governor was right to remove someone who was picking and choosing which laws he wanted to prosecute. Warren is a Soros supported implant and Hillsborough is better off with him gone.

WorkingMan83
3d ago

The headline says he has a chance and you have to read all the way to the end of the article that contradicts it. I have personal experience with this state prosecutor. He let someone I was a victim to with probation. Even with a very king wrap sheet. And then he gets locked up a month later.

Angela Murphy
3d ago

If someone does not do their job at work and or there are suspicions of them not doing their job their usually either suspended or fired … this is no different!

thechronicle.news

Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor

Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
kvnf.org

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
shefinds

Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!

A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest

Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
