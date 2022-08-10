Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts

Read full article on original website
Over Liberal BS
3d ago
The governor was right to remove someone who was picking and choosing which laws he wanted to prosecute. Warren is a Soros supported implant and Hillsborough is better off with him gone.
Reply(20)
55
WorkingMan83
3d ago
The headline says he has a chance and you have to read all the way to the end of the article that contradicts it. I have personal experience with this state prosecutor. He let someone I was a victim to with probation. Even with a very king wrap sheet. And then he gets locked up a month later.
Reply(6)
16
Angela Murphy
3d ago
If someone does not do their job at work and or there are suspicions of them not doing their job their usually either suspended or fired … this is no different!
Reply(4)
15
Related
thechronicle.news
Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor
Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
kvnf.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
fox13news.com
One-on-one with Kevin Hayslett: His views on inflation, same-sex marriage, running as a Trump Republican
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County has one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the state. The 13th U.S. House District currently represented by Democrat Charlie Crist has been redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Five Republicans are competing for the nomination, and all five...
fox13news.com
Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
wuwf.org
What has changed with early voting and mail-in ballots in Florida? We clear up the confusion
Early voting started Monday in Hillsborough County. Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region start early voting Saturday, Aug. 13. There are several new laws that go into effect this election. One prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from having more than two vote-by-mail...
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'
A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!
A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
cltampa.com
'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest
Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Reminds Residents Voting Starts This Weekend
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding voters they can vote this weekend, and is encouraging voters to cast their ballot, whether in person or by mail, as soon as possible. The 2022 Primary Election includes nonpartisan issues
Florida Housing Director: ‘Almost impossible’ to find affordable housing
The housing crisis is so dire, some families say they are forced to sleep in cars and motels as they search for affordable units.
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
Comments / 76