The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Former Mayoral Candidate Sentenced Two Years in Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
Olivia Ware, a former mayoral candidate in Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program, AJC reports. On Thursday, Ware, 63, received the sentence after federal investigators confirmed her involvement in bank fraud in the PPP program. Ware allegedly used the funds meant to help American business owners struggling during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis to pay off her mortgage and install a swimming pool.
Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'
In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties
"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW・
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
US News and World Report
Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization
On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
