Columbus Police search for missing 17-year-old Emilie Guest, last seen on July 30

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in July.

Emilie Guest, 17, was reported missing from the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway at around 12:50 p.m. on July 30. Guest was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top, navy shorts and sandals.

Police say that Guest is a white female who stands at five-foot-four and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Guest’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.

