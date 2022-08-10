ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlings, MD

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOtkr_0hCNTlLZ00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party.

Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bumgardner and Zinn were arraigned Wednesday and both placed on $50,000 unsecured bail. Barger was arraigned early Thursday morning and also placed on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A man reported the incident to state police on Tuesday, Aug. 9 saying it occurred over the weekend. He told police he was from West Virginia and he drove a friend to a party at a barn in West Providence Township in Bedford County where he took pictures.

Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County

He said the three men approached him at 3:30 a.m. when he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his sedan waiting for his friend. The man claimed Bumgardner then pointed a tan-colored semi-automatic pistol at him as they approached and said “what do you got”?

After telling the men he didn’t have anything to give them, they started punching the West Virginia native while he was still sitting in his car, according to court documents. The man said he left the area after the men stopped beating him and was later treated for injuries at a medical center in Martinsburg, W. VA.

The man provided medical records showing he was diagnosed with an orbital fracture to his left eye, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing for Bumgardner and Zinn is scheduled for Aug. 17.

