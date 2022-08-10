ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Democrats draw line in sand, support teacher pay

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44k0uJ_0hCNShmS00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to outline distinctions in party policy in the state.

In a press conference at the Arkansas Capitol Wednesday, Aug. 10, Democrat state lawmakers continued to promote the RAISE Act first proposed by the group July 28. The act proposed using a portion of the $1.6 billion state surplus for $600 million in teacher raises.

Considering the surplus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson had called for a special session of the legislature to center on tax cuts. Hutchinson had said earlier teacher pay raises did not have legislative support and would not be part of the special session.

“We have the money. We have the plan. We definitely have the need. But we don’t have the votes. It is a huge missed opportunity to refuse to raise teacher and support staff pay in this session with this surplus,” Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) said.

If enacted the RAISE would raise the salary of licensed educators in the state to $4,000 per year, to a $42,000 minimum. A complementary proposal to create the Public School Classified Staff Retention and Recruitment Fund, to provide sustainable pay increases to classified staff, was part of the proposal package.

Various groups held public protests up to and during the special session promoting teacher pay raises.

On Aug. 8 the Republican-majority legislature met in special session, both passing legislation Aug. 10 to reduce individual and corporate taxes in the state. Teacher pay raises were not discussed.

Additional legislation passed in the Senate special session provided $50 million in school safety grants.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Murdock
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Arkansas House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Ark. Senator wants changes to SNAP program

Boozman's proposed changes would "require able-bodied adults without dependents to either work or participate in a work program at least 20 hours per week to receive SNAP benefits beyond three months," according to a press release.
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy