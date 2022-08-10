Dallas-based Megatel Homes is known for its billion-dollar master-planned communities anchored by crystal lagoons, but now it has its very own Creature from the Black Lagoon. Earlier this week, Megatel Homes founder Zach Ipour filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Miami–based lagoon design company Crystal Lagoons for trying to “harass and strong arm” him into a business relationship.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO