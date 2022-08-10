Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
insideedition.com
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
Just as a New Jersey family was lowering the casket of their loved one into the ground, it was brought back up, shocking members of the family, who say the wrong body was in the casket, according to a lawsuit,. Family members of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim, Kummi Kim, Yoonsung...
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania
Four people are dead, including three children, after a tractor towing a flatbed-type utility trailer carrying 12 people rolled over Friday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, state police said.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
BET
Family Of Brutally Slain Philadelphia Mother Of 6 Create GoFundMe, Seeking Help
Family members of Ashley Lockhart, the victim of an extremely violent slaying, are looking for help to handle her funeral expenses and have established a GoFundMe account for donors to contribute. Lockhart, 32, a West Philadelphia mother of six, was found Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a minivan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom comes home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and car missing, Maine cops say
A mother arrived home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and her Chevy Impala missing from the driveway in Maine, state police say. The woman called 911 after finding the girl’s body around 6 p.m. on July 18 and her car taken “without her permission” at her Mount Vernon home, authorities said in a July 20 news release.
Upworthy
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’
The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
AOL Corp
Man dies after being strangled by 18-foot-long pet snake killed by police, authorities say
A Pennsylvania man who was strangled by a pet snake before police killed it last week has died, officials said. Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest on Sunday morning, the Lehigh County coroner's office said in a news release. The death,...
NJ woman charged for beating mother, 80, to death with broomstick
A New Jersey woman is facing charges after she allegedly beat her 80-year-old mother to death with a broomstick last week.
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Cable company ordered to pay billions to family of grandmother stabbed to death by worker
A cable company has been ordered by a Texas court to pay $7 billion in damages to a family for its role in the death of a grandmother.
Grandmother and cancer survivor praises Texas death row inmate who wants to delay his execution so he can donate a kidney that could save her life: 'It's very brave'
A grandmother who might receive the kidneys of a death row inmate calls the convicted killer 'brave.'. Judy Frith, a grandmother and cancer survivor in Washington state, is seeking to potentially receive the kidneys of Ramiro Gonzales, who was convicted in 2006 in the rape and murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend.
Water Park Accused of Racism After Refusing To Host Black Teen's Pool Party
Summitt Waves water park denied a group of Black teenagers from entering “for no apparent reason than the color of their skin,” the father said.
1 dead, 17 injured after car drives into crowd at Pennsylvania fundraiser; driver suspected in fatal attack after crash
A man drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer on two open...
Comments / 0