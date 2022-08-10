ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Bay News 9

Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete

Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Florida Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
Apollo Beach, FL
Government
City
Apollo Beach, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
observernews.net

Sumner High set to open new wing in January

Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

School Board Candidates Highlight Experience vs. Change

Experience and accomplishments vs. change and fresh ideas emerged as major themes in passionate closing statements this afternoon when four candidates in two Polk School Board races faced off in a forum hosted by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. “Experience matters,” incumbent Kay Fields declared after saying she was fed up...
LAKELAND, FL
#First Day Of School#Overcrowding
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest

Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Event welcomes new faculty to Plant City schools

First-time instructors supported with school supplies. It was a welcoming day for incoming educators at Plant City schools, as they were recognized during the New Teacher Coffee event on Aug. 5. Hosted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the morning function held at the TECO Expo Hall was...
PLANT CITY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete City Council votes down putting rent control ordinance on ballot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the second time this year, St. Petersburg city councilors have voted down putting a rent control ordinance on the ballot. Thursday's emergency meeting ended in shouting after a 5-3 vote delivered the final nail in the coffin for rent control in St. Pete. The decision came down after hours of pleas from tenants struggling against historic rent increases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

