Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Pinellas County Schools' new superintendent credits student-focused culture for teacher retention
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Teacher shortages have worried school systems across the country and in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s not a dire situation in Pinellas County. A lot is happening in the state's seventh-largest school district, where the new superintendent credits a good culture focused on students for their teacher retention.
fox13news.com
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete
Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
observernews.net
Sumner High set to open new wing in January
Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
School Board Candidates Highlight Experience vs. Change
Experience and accomplishments vs. change and fresh ideas emerged as major themes in passionate closing statements this afternoon when four candidates in two Polk School Board races faced off in a forum hosted by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. “Experience matters,” incumbent Kay Fields declared after saying she was fed up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
cltampa.com
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest
Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
plantcityobserver.com
Event welcomes new faculty to Plant City schools
First-time instructors supported with school supplies. It was a welcoming day for incoming educators at Plant City schools, as they were recognized during the New Teacher Coffee event on Aug. 5. Hosted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the morning function held at the TECO Expo Hall was...
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
fox13news.com
'Please slow down': St. Pete police see increase in school zone speeding violations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - School started in Pinellas County this week, which means more traffic. St. Petersburg police are warning drivers that they need to slow down after noticing a high number of citations issued in school zones. "This morning our traffic enforcement unit has noticed an incline in speeding...
fox13news.com
St. Pete City Council votes down putting rent control ordinance on ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the second time this year, St. Petersburg city councilors have voted down putting a rent control ordinance on the ballot. Thursday's emergency meeting ended in shouting after a 5-3 vote delivered the final nail in the coffin for rent control in St. Pete. The decision came down after hours of pleas from tenants struggling against historic rent increases.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
Start Of Keene Road Project Delayed Until Sept. 9
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater while CSX replaces a railroad crossing. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 and conclude by early
Comments / 0