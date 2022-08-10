Read full article on original website
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING COMMUNITY GROUPS, CHURCHES AND SCHOOLS TO HELP MAKE THIS YEAR’S SPOOK AROUND DOWNTOWN THE BEST SPOOK YET. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 22ND AND IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INTERACTION WITH THE COMMUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG TN.
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Big Country Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held at the Montezuma Community Center from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Come on out and enjoy homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or milk all for $7 per plate. Bake sale items are donated and priced accordingly.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WAAY-TV
Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
