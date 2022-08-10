ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Willits Woman Dies in Crash

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
WILLITS, CA
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

GARBERVILLE, CA
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Hopland Cemetery: The Struggle to Preserve and Persevere

The following is a press release issued by the Hopland Cemetery:. The little town everyone drives through, just past the green bridge on Highway 101 may not seem like much, but at one time it was the site of the largest Hop farm in the United States (at least that’s what the tourist brochures said), Duncan Springs resort was a booming business, along with a hotel and rail station back in the 1880s when Sanel became “Hop-Land”. Before all that, it was the land of Fernando Feliz, a cattleman with a Spanish land grant of over 17,000 acres and over 10,000 head of cattle grazing in its golden hills. And before that, it was the site of a large Pomo village, Apple Tree Village, boasting up to possibly 1500 indigenous inhabitants at one point, living along the Russian River with land routes from Lakeport along Parsons Creek all the way to the Coast. In 1883, the Catholic clergy built a church and a school along what is now approximately East of the 12000 block of Old River Road, and with that church was a cemetery used until 1907 which gradually disappeared to ruin once the church moved to town. But the Feliz family cemetery was near the town of Old Hopland and as early as 1840, the Feliz family allowed this site to be used for local internments. This is now the Hopland Cemetery.
HOPLAND, CA
Driver Booked for DUI After Smashing Through the Front of an Empty Laytonville Building

A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence this morning after missing a turn which resulted in a collision with an empty storefront. A resident on scene told us it was foggy this morning and after missing the turn the driver seemed to jump a curb sending the vehicle through the parking lot outside the Foster’s Ranch Market’s parking lot when they smashed into a vacant building attached to the Game Portal.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
One Woman Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

One person is dead following a six-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue around 8 o’clock yesterday morning when a delivery truck failed to notice traffic was backed up, and crashed into the back of a Nissan Versa, causing it to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before flipping onto its side. The woman driving the Nissan was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The truck driver was also hospitalized for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead

SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
County of Mendocino Seeks Input from Fire Survivors About Disaster Recovery Efforts

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County’s Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant

Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
UKIAH, CA

