Lycoming County, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short

Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off Monday

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series

Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
BEND, OR
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
cbs4indy.com

Hagerstown Little League is World Series bound

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – After a nail biting finish, Hagerstown Little League (Team Indiana) pulled off the win against Kentucky in Whitestown on Thursday. Thursday’s final 4-3 score advances Hagerstown to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. According to a post on the team’s Facebook page, they’ll be boarding a bus for the trip around 7 Friday morning.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
NorthcentralPA.com

190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says

Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Sports Memorabilia#Sports History#Nba#Auction#Finding Nostalgia
therecord-online.com

Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
MILL HALL, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
BERWICK, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 8

Robin C. Davis, 48, of West Grove, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Steven J. Davis of Kennett Square and the late Mary Elizabeth Sharpless Davis. Robin worked in the Kennett Consolidated School District for 24 years and...
WEST GROVE, PA
webbweekly.com

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54

Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
