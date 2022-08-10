Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short
Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
New Britain Herald
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Excitement building ahead of Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League Baseball and South Williamsport go hand in hand, and in just a few days, the boys of summer will be back again. It's the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series. Baseball fans are ready. "It's such a highly visible event in...
Preps for Little Leaguers, Grand Slam Parade set for next week
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Little Leaguers from across the globe will be in Lycoming County next week. The Little League World Series will kick off with the Grand Slam Parade set for Monday, August 15, in downtown Williamsport. Officials in Williamsport announced some roads on the parade route will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off Monday
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two […]
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series
Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown Little League is World Series bound
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – After a nail biting finish, Hagerstown Little League (Team Indiana) pulled off the win against Kentucky in Whitestown on Thursday. Thursday’s final 4-3 score advances Hagerstown to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. According to a post on the team’s Facebook page, they’ll be boarding a bus for the trip around 7 Friday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
Last weekend of the season at The Point Drive-in
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A drive-in in Northumberland County may have played its final film Friday. Point Drive-In has shown hundreds of films since it opened back in 1953. It's simple really: pull your car in, pick your parking spot and tune in on your radio the hear the...
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 8
Robin C. Davis, 48, of West Grove, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Steven J. Davis of Kennett Square and the late Mary Elizabeth Sharpless Davis. Robin worked in the Kennett Consolidated School District for 24 years and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flames damage home in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday. It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg. We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home. No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland...
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
webbweekly.com
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54
Teresa Lynn Ashton, 54, of South Williamsport passed away in her home surrounded by those she loved, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after her battle with breast cancer. Born September 27, 1967 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Phillips and Sharon (Lyke) Hershberger. Teresa was a 1985...
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0