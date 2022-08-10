ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Clifton Park man dedicates later years to restoring small cemeteries

The Northeast, with its long history, is home to many small and often overlooked cemeteries. As those involved in caring for them are getting older, many burial grounds face an uncertain future or have been abandoned, with overgrown, unreadable headstones. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard brings us the...
Rogovoy Report 8/12/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Courtney Barnett’s touring Here & There Festival touches down in Joe's Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday from 1:30 to 11 p.m. In addition to Barnett, performers will also include Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, Bartees Strange, The Beths, and Hana Vu. (Sat, Aug 13)
PITTSFIELD, MA
NY National Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony at Latham headquarters

The New York National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in Latham to launch a $3.7 million renovation of the 36-year-old headquarters. The Joint Force Headquarters complex will undergo work to upgrade its interior and efficiency, as well as to meet Federal Antiterrorism Force Protection requirements. The building originally had a driveway running between buildings, but following the September 11th attacks, the drive was closed off and the grounds redesigned for security.
8/12/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Professor of Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares. "Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur. Katy...
Food Friday 8/12/22: Cheese

Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl Artisan Creamery and Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market join Ray Graf to taste a little cheese... and talk a lot about cheese. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. You may also email the show at VoxPop@wamc.org. Stephentown, New York's Four Fat Fowl was born...
Steep Canyon Rangers at Music Haven Concert Series 8/14

Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville North Carolina's Grammy winners. They are perennial Billboard chart toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned comedian Steve Martin. Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Schenectady on Sunday as part of the Music Haven Concert Series. Mandolin player and harmony vocalist Mike Guggino joins us.
“The Wedding Singer” at Park Playhouse is Dazzling

One thing that always bothers me is a compliment that comes with a qualifier. My least favorite is when someone tells me “You look great.” Then feels compelled to add, “…for your age.”. This comes to mind when reviewing “The Wedding Singer”, which is at Washington...
