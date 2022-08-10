Read full article on original website
Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal
There’s arguably no sound more demoralizing for opposing teams than the sound of trumpets blaring at Citi Field. As every New York Mets fan and MLB team knows, hearing trumpets at Citi Field means just one thing; it’s Edwin Diaz time. The superstar closer’s bullpen entrance song recently went viral after the entire stadium went into […] The post Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record
Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
Red Sox select Jeurys Familia from Triple-A Worcester, option Kaleb Ort; Chris Sale transferred to 60-day injured list
Before taking on the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night, the Red Sox selected the contract of veteran reliever Jeurys Familia from Triple-A Worcester. In order to make room for Familia on the 26-man roster, fellow reliever Kaleb Ort was optioned to Worcester following Friday night’s 3-2 win over New York. In order to make room for Familia on the 40-man roster, left-hander Chris Sale was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list, the club announced.
Red Sox select one-time All-Star righty Jeurys Familia
Just a few days after signing Jeurys Familia to a minor league contract, the Red Sox have selected the veteran right-hander to the big league roster, per a team announcement. In corresponding moves, right-hander Kaleb Ort was optioned to Triple-A, and Chris Sale (who recently underwent season-ending wrist surgery) was moved to the 60-day injured list.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘No means no’: Deshaun Watson greeted with hostile chants in NFL return
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a preview on Friday of what road games will be like when he resumes his NFL career full time. Watson was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wants a longer suspension and has lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “egregious” and “predatory behavior”.
Miami Dolphins didn’t showcase their running game on Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins new head coach has made it clear from the start that the running game is a priority. Last night, you wouldn’t think that was the case. To be fair, completely fair, the Buccaneers’ defensive front is deep with talent and they are very good and well disciplined against the run. You expect that from a Todd Bowles coached unit. We can also say, to be fair to McDaniel, the top two RBs on this roster didn’t play and the team’s top left tackle and center didn’t play either.
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 14 (San Diego Sizes up Washington in Finale)
Despite trading for the best closer in the game in Josh Hader, and perhaps the best hitter in the game in Juan Soto at the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres need a spark. They've lost six of their last 10 games, and won't have star shortstop, Fernando Tatis...
Red Sox add RHP Jeurys Familia to active roster
The Boston Red Sox promoted right-hander Jeurys Familia from Triple-A Worcester to the active roster Saturday. Also, the team optioned right-hander Kaleb Ort to Worcester after Friday's game against the New York Yankees and transferred left-hander Chris Sale to the 60-day injured list. Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash.
FanSided
