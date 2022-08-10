Read full article on original website
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump's call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump has...
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Leaders Say No To Statewide Gambling Measures
Two statewide propositions to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November--and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The city council unanimously voted earlier this week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Very Low Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds in Fire Weather Zones. 284, 285, and 624 this afternoon and evening... .Gusty south to southwest winds combined with very low RH will. lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and. evening across portions of south central...
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
