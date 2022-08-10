Read full article on original website
Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
4th annual Laps for Liam takes place Sunday
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Sunday kicks off the 4th annual Laps of Liam event in Hollidaysburg. To help kids who have Spina Bifida, the community is invited to join the fundraiser at Tiger Stadium to help Liam, Ashlyn and Cody Dugan’s son, as well as other spina bifida families. The event begins at 11 […]
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
WTAJ
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Spotlight with Annette Yorks
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group to talk about the housing market in Centre County and shine a spotlight on some great homes that are up for sale. NEW PRICE!. OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST...
WWII Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with American Legion
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A World War II Veteran marked a milestone Birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7 as a local American Legion Post gave him a special celebration he will never forget. Lewis Liptak, who turned 100, served in WWII and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded a purple heart […]
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Dimeling senior residence has new owners
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
WJAC TV
Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage
BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning […]
1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
State College
Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
WTAJ
Thunder in the City to benefit Angels of East Africa
CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sam Childers is the man who inspired the movie “Machine Gun Preacher.” He is also from Central Pennsylvania, and now a dual citizen of both the United States and Africa. Childers’ life is the basis of the movie starring Gerard Butler. It...
Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
Confusion builds over Presqueisle Street bridge
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Confusion over a Chester Hill bridge continues as officials are unsure what will happen to the historic bridge. Built in the 1940s, the Presqueisle Street bridge has been closed for the past three years due to safety concerns. Previously the bridge was used by community members to travel between Chester […]
