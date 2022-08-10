ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

WTAJ

Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

4th annual Laps for Liam takes place Sunday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Sunday kicks off the 4th annual Laps of Liam event in Hollidaysburg. To help kids who have Spina Bifida, the community is invited to join the fundraiser at Tiger Stadium to help Liam, Ashlyn and Cody Dugan’s son, as well as other spina bifida families. The event begins at 11 […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WWII Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with American Legion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A World War II Veteran marked a milestone Birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7 as a local American Legion Post gave him a special celebration he will never forget. Lewis Liptak, who turned 100, served in WWII and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded a purple heart […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Dimeling senior residence has new owners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage

BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Thunder in the City to benefit Angels of East Africa

CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sam Childers is the man who inspired the movie “Machine Gun Preacher.” He is also from Central Pennsylvania, and now a dual citizen of both the United States and Africa. Childers’ life is the basis of the movie starring Gerard Butler. It...
CENTRAL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Confusion builds over Presqueisle Street bridge

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Confusion over a Chester Hill bridge continues as officials are unsure what will happen to the historic bridge. Built in the 1940s, the Presqueisle Street bridge has been closed for the past three years due to safety concerns. Previously the bridge was used by community members to travel between Chester […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

