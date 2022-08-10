Read full article on original website
Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
WITN
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt Co.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will continue on Sunday but without host Pitt County. Chesterfield, Va., scored the winning run in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final game of the day. The win ends the tournament run for Pitt […]
UNC Football recruiting extends two interesting scholarship offers
Over the last few days, the UNC football recruiting team has extended scholarship offers to two players who are currently verbally committed elsewhere. Ty Adams and Ayden Duncanson have a few things in common. For starters, they are both members of the Class of 2023 and are rated by 247Sports...
WNCT
Back to school event held in New Bern
A back-to-school event in New Bern gave parents the chance to get school supplies while providing children some food and fun. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC...
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
5th annual Comic Con comes to Greenville with fun for all ages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con event on Saturday. It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more. “It’s not just comics, that’s a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser
The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
cbs17
Johnston County couple’s home insurance gets canceled despite paying monthly
ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite paying their homeowners insurance monthly, a Johnston County couple found out their policy had been cancelled without their knowledge eight months ago. That issue came to light when they tried to file a damage claim last month. When lightning struck an Archer Lodge...
Plymouth gets new health center to increase community wellbeing
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Agape Health Services cut the ribbon on Thursday for a $1.6 million community health care center to provide several different care options for people in Washington County. “We have of course primary medical care and dental services,” said Michael McDuffie, the CEO of Agape Health Services. “We’re taking an approach for […]
WITN
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
