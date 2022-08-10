ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will continue on Sunday but without host Pitt County. Chesterfield, Va., scored the winning run in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final game of the day. The win ends the tournament run for Pitt […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Back to school event held in New Bern

A back-to-school event in New Bern gave parents the chance to get school supplies while providing children some food and fun. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

5th annual Comic Con comes to Greenville with fun for all ages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con event on Saturday. It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more. “It’s not just comics, that’s a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser

The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Plymouth gets new health center to increase community wellbeing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Agape Health Services cut the ribbon on Thursday for a $1.6 million community health care center to provide several different care options for people in Washington County. “We have of course primary medical care and dental services,” said Michael McDuffie, the CEO of Agape Health Services. “We’re taking an approach for […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
AYDEN, NC

