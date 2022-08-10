ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2022 Illinois State Fair officially opens

SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Illinois State Fair officially got underway Thursday when Gov. JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the main entrance to the fairgrounds. “As many of you know, the Illinois State Fair, one of my favorite events of...
nowdecatur.com

‘Grow With Us’ at Conservation World at the 2022 Illinois State Fair

August 11, 2022 – From 3D archery and butterfly tagging to canoe rides and Copi sampling, families are invited to enjoy the fun and excitement of the outdoors at Conservation World during the 2022 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, open August 12-21 and hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police

State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
Q985

What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?

The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
977wmoi.com

IL State Fair Begins This Week

The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
nowdecatur.com

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, Oral Health Exams for Kids & Other Healthcare Services Available at State Fair

August 11, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get up-to-date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair from August 12 – 21. IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the 2022 Illinois State Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required oral health exams for children; HIV and STD screenings; and physical exams.
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
Chicago Defender

State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
advantagenews.com

Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois

Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
