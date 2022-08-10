Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
2022 Illinois State Fair officially opens
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Illinois State Fair officially got underway Thursday when Gov. JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the main entrance to the fairgrounds. “As many of you know, the Illinois State Fair, one of my favorite events of...
‘Grow With Us’ at Conservation World at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
August 11, 2022 – From 3D archery and butterfly tagging to canoe rides and Copi sampling, families are invited to enjoy the fun and excitement of the outdoors at Conservation World during the 2022 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, open August 12-21 and hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
COVID Metrics in Illinois: McHenry, Cook Counties Drop to ‘Medium' Community Levels
Two of Illinois’ most populous counties have seen reductions in several key COVID metrics in recent weeks, with Cook and McHenry counties both dropping to a “medium” community level of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Chicago area, Grundy County...
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, Oral Health Exams for Kids & Other Healthcare Services Available at State Fair
August 11, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get up-to-date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair from August 12 – 21. IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the 2022 Illinois State Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required oral health exams for children; HIV and STD screenings; and physical exams.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
Illinois LINK System Announces Temporary Outage Coming Soon For Scheduled Maintenance
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say...
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois
Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
