Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
KCRG.com
Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Cubs beat Reds in 2nd MLB Field of Dreams game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Both...
KCRG.com
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
KCRG.com
Field of Miracles game gives miracle players the chance to be a star
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Cubs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Riley Moss growing from great player to great leader in fifth season
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Marengo is part of the...
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
SB Nation
Hologram Harry Caray’s 7th inning stretch at Field of Dreams game was pure nightmare fuel
Last season’s first ever ‘Field of Dreams’ game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa produced one of the best moments of the MLB season when White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees. This year’s matchup was always going to be a let down simply based on the matchup: no one is getting excited for Cubs vs. Reds, two of the baseball’s worst teams, regardless of how cool the setting is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids celebrates 50th anniversary of Noelridge Greenhouse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb on Friday for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse. The celebration had activities for kids and adults alike, drawing in new visitors and long-time patrons to the greenhouse. “I’ve never been in this greenhouse I’ve walked around...
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to...
KCRG.com
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb today for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse. Marengo is part of...
KCRG.com
Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s south of Highway 20 and in the 70s and 80s along and north of Highway 20. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCRG.com
‘Hackathon’ coding event in Cedar Rapids helps nonprofit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit now has some new tools, thanks to a so-called “Hackathon” event Saturday. The event was hosted by Devs Do Good. West Des Moines high school senior Connor Fogarty is behind the group, and said he did his first charity hackathon in eighth grade. “I really enjoyed the experience, but I wanted to make [an event] that was more accessible for students,” said Fogarty.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
iowa.media
Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill expands to North Liberty
Almost 42 years to the day after Micky’s Irish Pub and Grill opened its doors on S Dubuque Street in Iowa City, a second location will debut roughly nine miles up the road. On July 11, a Facebook post announced that the long-running downtown institution would expand to North Liberty in August, taking over the space in Penn Landing recently occupied by Rocky O’Brien’s Public House.
KCRG.com
Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely is marking a milestone with a two-day event that kicked off on Friday - Ely’s Sesquicentennial celebration. The city marked 150 years with a multitude of events, including a variety show, a “dad joke” competition, a kids movie, and learning sessions that focus on teaching about the City’s history.
Comments / 0