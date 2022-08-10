Read full article on original website
WAPT
MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
WLBT
I-20, I-55 now open after MDOT completes repairs ahead of schedule
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana sales expected by end of year in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A report from the state of Mississippi shows 107 facilities have been licensed for medical marijuana, with 93 listed as dispensaries. There are also cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation services. The statewide medical marijuana law went into effect Feb. 2, 2022.
wcbi.com
Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Thursday, August 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you...
mageenews.com
Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
theclintoncourier.net
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
fox40jackson.com
State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”. Nearly 100...
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
One arrested after search of Mississippi residence yields seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, other drugs
A search warrant at a Mississippi residence has resulted in one arrest and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs. On Au. 11,, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Rd. Magnolia.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 12th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 MIDDAY DRAW
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
