Mississippi State

MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
I-20, I-55 now open after MDOT completes repairs ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have repaired a dip on I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound in Jackson ahead of schedule. The roadway is now clear for travel. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
Medical marijuana sales expected by end of year in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A report from the state of Mississippi shows 107 facilities have been licensed for medical marijuana, with 93 listed as dispensaries. There are also cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation services. The statewide medical marijuana law went into effect Feb. 2, 2022.
Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
Things To Know for Thursday, August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you...
Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”. Nearly 100...
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi

Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]

