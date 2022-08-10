Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Says NFL Hall Of Fame Is Becoming 'Free For All'
Deion Sanders says the Pro Football Hall of Fame has lowered its standards for entry, and now undeserving players have been enshrined ... and Prime's pissed!. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It's people that changed the game. That's what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer."
Deion Sanders Comes Off as a Prime Time Prima Donna in His Criticism of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Deion Sanders believes the Pro Football Hall of Fame is getting too crowded. The post Deion Sanders Comes Off as a Prime Time Prima Donna in His Criticism of the Pro Football Hall of Fame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deion Sanders snaps saying the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just letting players in that were Good, not Great
Damn, Deion Sanders just went in. Primetime is known as one of the best cornerbacks ever in the NFL, and he feels the NFL’s Hall of Fame is starting to get watered down with good players not great players. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in hospice care
Dawson, 87, nicknamed “Lenny The Cool”, played in the NFL for 19 years – most of that time with the Kansas City Chiefs. And worked for more than 50 years as a sports broadcaster in Kansas City and beyond.
Brett Favre Says He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions in NFL Career
Brett Favre is the NFL's ironman as he played in 321 consecutive games from 1992 to 2010. But playing for that long without taking any games off led to Favre suffering multiple injuries. While appearing on The Bubba Army radio show this week, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and was asked how many concussions he suffered in his career.
MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023
The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch
It's back. For the second year in a row, MLB returns to Dyersville, Iowa to host the Field of Dreams Game. For the 2022 edition, the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will battle on a cornfield near where the classic movie Field of Dreams was filmed. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.
Roger Goodell Calls out Deshaun Watson for 'Egregious' and 'Predatory' Behavior
The NFL has appealed the proposed six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and looking to hit him with a more severe suspension before the 2022 regular season begins. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to reporters during a league meeting on Tuesday and said the league is looking to suspend Watson for a year. If that happens, Watson will not play for the second consecutive season as the Houston Texans benched him for all of 2021.
