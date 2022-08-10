ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care

Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders Says NFL Hall Of Fame Is Becoming 'Free For All'

Deion Sanders says the Pro Football Hall of Fame has lowered its standards for entry, and now undeserving players have been enshrined ... and Prime's pissed!. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It's people that changed the game. That's what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer."
Popculture

Brett Favre Says He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions in NFL Career

Brett Favre is the NFL's ironman as he played in 321 consecutive games from 1992 to 2010. But playing for that long without taking any games off led to Favre suffering multiple injuries. While appearing on The Bubba Army radio show this week, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and was asked how many concussions he suffered in his career.
Popculture

MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023

The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
Popculture

2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch

It's back. For the second year in a row, MLB returns to Dyersville, Iowa to host the Field of Dreams Game. For the 2022 edition, the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will battle on a cornfield near where the classic movie Field of Dreams was filmed. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.
Popculture

Roger Goodell Calls out Deshaun Watson for 'Egregious' and 'Predatory' Behavior

The NFL has appealed the proposed six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and looking to hit him with a more severe suspension before the 2022 regular season begins. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to reporters during a league meeting on Tuesday and said the league is looking to suspend Watson for a year. If that happens, Watson will not play for the second consecutive season as the Houston Texans benched him for all of 2021.
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon Tonight? Time, Channel, Where To Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’

The NFL is delivering not one, not three, but two preseason games tonight (August 11) as the New England Patriots host the New York Giants, and the Tennessee Titans travel to Baltimore to battle the Ravens! First things first: Tonight’s Thursday Night Football games won’t be available to watch on Amazon. Prime Video’s only streaming one preseason game (more on that below) before their regular season Thursday night coverage begins in Week 2. Mac Jones isn’t expected to play tonight, with ESPN reporting that rookie QB Bailey Zappe expecting to see the majority of action behind veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer. From start...
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode

Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
