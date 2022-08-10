The new space race: No longer about getting there, it’s about staying there permanently

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (Russell Mills)

At one time, the United States stood unchallenged as the leader in space exploration.

After falling behind to the Soviet Union in the 1950s, the U.S. rose to the challenge issued by President John F. Kennedy, and put a man on the moon before the end of the 1960s.

During the intervening decades, NASA worked closely with Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, an agreement which transcended politics at a time when the Iron Curtain still stood and Communist governments remained strongly entrenched in eastern Europe.

Times have changed.

Enter a new contestant - China.

It became the third nation to independently launch a human into space in 2003, but got locked out of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011 by an act of Congress known as the Wolf Amendment.

China decided to build its own space station, and launched the first main module in April of 2021. In late July, the second module was successfully launched, and docked in low orbit.

Now, they’ve renamed it the Chinese International Space Station, and they’re looking for partners.

Coupled with a recent announcement that Roscosmos plans to pull out of the ISS by 2024, the U.S. has some hard decisions to make.

KRMG sat down with former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for an in-depth conversation on the importance of space, the current situation, and what the future may hold.

