Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market
There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
More Than a Quarter of New Car Buyers Paid a Markup in May and June: Study
Getty ImagesThe recent surge of dealer markups could be driving buyers away from certain brands for a long time, the study found.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s
It isn’t a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck’s popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases. The … The post The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thecentersquare.com
Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?
(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Buying a new car in the U.S. has never been more expensive
The cost of new wheels in the U.S. is getting more expensive seemingly by the month. The average price Americans paid for a new vehicle in July hit a record high of $48,182, according to automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. And prices are likely to continue rising because demand for new vehicles is unusually high while inventories are low compared to previous years, experts told CBS MoneyWatch."I see nothing but increases for quite some time," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds. "And it's horrible because, unless you can wait it out, you're going to end up paying...
Owning a Car Costs More Than Usual & These Particular Brands Are Seeing the Largest Price Increases
"The annual cost of owning a new car has hit $10,738, surpassing $10,000 for the first time ever according to auto club AAA. That’s $894 per month — nearly $90 more than the monthly cost of owning a car in 2021. The 11% bump is also greater than the annual rate of inflation, which came in at 8.5% in July." —Sarah Hansen.
Honda Sales in North America Are Down Over 40 Percent From 2021
HondaDespite dealing with major blows in its revenue, Honda's main priority is to deliver vehicles to waiting customers.
torquenews.com
5 Most Fuel-Efficient 3-Row SUVs - Subaru Ascent Ranks Among The Top Models
Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent fuel efficient? See where the Ascent 3-Row family hauler ranks among the most fuel-efficient new models. The newly-upgrade 2023 Subaru Ascent 3-Row family hauler arrives this fall with new features and a redesigned front facia. What is the 2023 Subaru Ascent fuel mileage compared with other new models? Consumer Reports' new fuel-economy tests rank the most fuel-efficient midsize SUVs you can buy now.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
electrek.co
Addmotor M-340 electric tricycle gets big battery update for long and stable cruising
Electric tricycles have long been a favorite of parents, older riders, and anybody who enjoys the stability and cargo benefits of three-wheeled electric bikes. Now the Addmotor M-340 electric trike is getting a big update with the brand’s EB2.0 electrical system, including a big new battery. Addmotor M-340 gets...
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
