Read full article on original website
Related
howellcountynews.com
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
howellcountynews.com
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr.
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while at his home. He was born June 4, 1959, in Lebanon, IN to James L. Nichols, Sr. and Mary S. (Heiston) Sutherland and was 63 years old. James grew up in Southgate, MI...
houstonherald.com
Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38
Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
houstonherald.com
Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning
First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonherald.com
Hospital receives Level III stroke center designation
Texas County Memorial Hospital recently received its designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes...
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
whiterivernow.com
Woman arrested after AirPods pinpoint her location
Izard County authorities allege a Hardy, Ark., woman began breaking into and entering vehicles and stealing property last week. There was also at least one break-in in Fulton County. Before she was done, Autumn Dailey, 20, had broken into over a dozen vehicles and taken a variety of property including...
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
Ozark County Times
Woman pleads guilty to amended charge in 2020 fatal crash, given probation
In a surprising turn of events, Patricia L. Hobbs, previously charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs causing the death of 59-year-old Michael “Micky” Clark in a Feb. 17, 2020, crash on Highway 5, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree assault during the Aug. 3 Law Day. An Alford plea means Hobbs does not admit guilt but believes that the evidence would cause a jury to convict her.
KTLO
Man brought from prison to face more criminal charges
A man who has been previously charged with burning his mother’s residence because he said God told him to do it appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Scott Glenn Willett, who formerly lived in Gassville but is now a prisoner in the Grimes Unit of the state prison system at Newport, was in court facing charges in two cases opened in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ozark County Times
Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
Comments / 1