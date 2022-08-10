ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get me Aubameyang! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Barcelona star to solve his striker crisis… with the Blues ready to make an offer to reunite the former Arsenal captain with his old Dortmund boss

By Sami Mokbel
 3 days ago

Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they bid to take advantage of the financial problems engulfing the Catalan club.

Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have begun and will continue over the next 48 hours, with the Premier League club prepared to make a formal bid for Aubameyang.

This week's talks will determine how open Barcelona are to selling, though Aubameyang is believed to be unaware of any wish from Nou Camp chiefs to sell him, despite the £42.5million signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFV74_0hCNPe1e00
Chelsea are preparing to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqZ0K_0hCNPe1e00
Aubameyang has a good relationship with Thomas Tuchel from their time at Dortmund

The former Arsenal striker played under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund for two seasons. Interestingly, he wore the No 17 shirt in Germany, the number he was handed by Barcelona recently, a move viewed by some that the Spanish club are hopeful of keeping him.

Indeed, Aubameyang is not pushing to leave, having impressed since joining from the Emirates in January.

It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old would consider a move to Chelsea given his ties to rivals Arsenal, although his departure from north London was acrimonious.

Chelsea are in need of strikers this summer having let £97.5m record signing Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, while Timo Werner has rejoined RB Leipzig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9UzR_0hCNPe1e00
It remains to be seen if Aubameyang will consider joining Chelsea given his Arsenal past
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WY55w_0hCNPe1e00
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is eager for the club to strengthen further this summer

Meanwhile, Chelsea are weighing up a third bid for Wesley Fofana despite Leicester's reluctance to consider selling their star defender.

Chelsea's second bid was thought to be worth about £65m. Leicester have said that the 21-year-old is not for sale but an offer in excess of £80m - a record fee for a defender - would give them a decision to make.

Leicester accept that Fofana will not be with them for the long term but their preference is for him to stay for one more season. Yet Fofana is flattered by Chelsea's interest and is believed to be pushing to go this summer.

Leicester need to sell players to fund any spending plans for manager Brendan Rodgers, with their next set of accounts set to show a significant loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiYAD_0hCNPe1e00
Tuchel is now in desperate need for a striker following the departures of Lukaku and Werner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G07eY_0hCNPe1e00
Chelsea are set to return with a third offer for Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana

The club have turned down two bids from Newcastle for attacking midfielder James Maddison, while they are also willing to sell Youri Tielemans, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Newcastle have also enquired about winger Harvey Barnes, valued in excess of £60m.

Chelsea turned to Fofana after failing to land Jules Kounde, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
