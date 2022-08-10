Read full article on original website
Toast boosts its outlook despite high food prices
Restaurant ordering and payments company Toast boosted its full-year outlook for 2022. During its Q2 earnings, the company said it now expects revenue north of $2.6 billion. Why it matters: The results show that consumers continued to eat outside the home even in a high inflation environment. Yes, but: All...
Explainer: Why gas prices are falling
U.S. consumers are breathing a bit easier now that gasoline prices have come down from record levels, but pump prices are still high, and the two-month slide could be nearing an end. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s down 20% from the mid-June high, and it’s the first time the average has dipped below $4 since early March. Gasoline prices usually rise and fall with the cost of oil, and crude has also been dropping. The U.S. benchmark price is down nearly one-fourth since early June. Other factors are also behind this year’s roller-coaster ride in energy prices.
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
Online prices fall for the first time in two years
Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool. Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined.
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
Wall Street rally brings out bulls, who some fear may be "suckers"
Wall Street’s improbable summer rally has given way to scattershot yet bullish early August momentum. Still, a growing number of analysts are cautioning investors against chasing what may be a classic "suckers' rally." Driving the news: Tentative signs that inflation is moderating has fanned hopes of a soft economic...
10-year Treasury yield ticks lower as investors assess economic data
Long-term U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Friday as market participants sorted through a busy week of economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 5 basis points to 2.84%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also ticked about 5 basis points lower to 3.108%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
Virtual worlds are no match for inflation and the real world
Pent-up demand for real world fun took business away from companies that crank out digital gaming. Why it matters: The slowdown is expected to continue as consumers continue to adjust how they spend amid high inflation and worries of economic slow downs, industry leaders warn. Driving the news: The reopening,”...
US unemployment claims rise by 14,000 to 262,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans who signed up for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since November, though the U.S. job market continues to show signs of strength. Applications for jobless aid climbed by 14,000 to 262,000 and now have risen five out of the last six weeks, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, rose by 4,500 to 252,000, also the highest since November. The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits increased by 8,000 the week that ended July 30 to 1.43 million, highest since early April.
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.
Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week
Invitae reported that revenue grew 17.5%, year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Brazil's BRF Shares Tumble After Weak Quarter
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares in Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Thursday after a wider-than-expected quarterly loss partly attributed by management to nonrecurring events. In mid-afternoon trading, BRF was down by 12% and was the worst performing stock on Brazil's Bovespa index. On Wednesday, the company posted...
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
New Zealand central bank to carry on with 50bps hike in August - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades to try to rein in stubbornly-high inflation, a Reuters poll found.
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Brooks Running Sees Double-Digit Growth in Q2 – Keeping Pace With Long-Term Goals
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- For the second consecutive quarter, Brooks Running held the top spot in the U.S. adult performance running footwear market with 21% market share based on revenue 1, and continued its momentum with record global revenue, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the face of ongoing economic and supply chain stressors, Brooks began to meet strong demand in May, keeping the company on track for projected double-digit revenue growth in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005093/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The tornado tearing through crypto
This week, the crypto world is grappling with new sanctions against Tornado Cash, a blockchain tool sometimes used by hackers — including, allegedly, a notorious North Korean group — to launder cryptocurrency. While the Treasury Department routinely sanctions cybercriminals, the measures rolled out on Monday represent something new....
