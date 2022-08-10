ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Man dies in custody at Travis County jail one day after being booked

By Abigail Jones
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 46-year-old man died in custody at the Travis County jail on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

A medical emergency alarm was called for Kyle George Wagner at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a corrections officer observed he was unresponsive in his cell.

CPR was administered immediately by TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS, but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

Wagner was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday.

He was booked into custody on Monday, Aug. 8, charged with violation of bond/protective order.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Round Rock Police Department, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating. Investigations are customary with any death in custody.

The autopsy and final report are pending.

