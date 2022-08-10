ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 91

Mit McCon
3d ago

whatever you might think the fact still remains that he was not convicted of any crime and has never had any prior confrontation or problems....

Reply(30)
27
Wayne Vollentine II
2d ago

so the article title states "new wrinkle", yet nothing new revealed. learn how to write for Christ's sake! Support your opening statement ENGLISH 101!

Reply
6
U.S. PATRIOT
3d ago

Goodell you couldn't get what you wanted , so you RIGGED THE PROCESS WITH YOUR FRIEND JUDGE HARVEY. JUDGE HARVEY YOU ARE BEING USED. WATSON HAD NO CHARGES, 2 NO-BILLS FROM 2 GRAND JURIES., BUT KRAFT GOT ARRESTED PUT ON PROBATION YOU GOODELL DID NOTHING, YOU ARE PLAYING FAVORITES. IS THE PATRIOTS, OR THE COWBOYS, maybe the COMMANDERS ARE YOUR FAVORITE TEAM.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling

The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Deshaun Watson has big reason for wanting to avoid 1-year suspension

Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy