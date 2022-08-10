Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
Metro News
Man charged in fair road collision
MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man facing battery charge after struggle with deputy
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Washington, W.Va., man with battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies on Thursday arrested Samuel David Missinne, 33, of 360 Walnut Grove, Washington, on charges of battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration and no insurance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wood County on destruction of property, the sheriff’s department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
WSAZ
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
Metro News
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
wchsnetwork.com
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Florida man arrested in West Virginia after reportedly abducting teen girl
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in custody in West Virginia after being accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle — which had a girl inside — in the Summersville area.
Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Jury convicts man for West Virginia-based online scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake...
Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged with Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl, Taking Her to West Virginia after Meeting on Social Media
A man faces felony charges for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl he met on social media and taking her to West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was reported missing Aug. 9 from her Amity Township residence in Erie County. The investigation determined Thomas Grossman III, 47, started a...
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard...
Comments / 0