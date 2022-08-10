ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swissvale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 arrests made in arsons that have hit Homestead-Munhall since April

Police have made arrests in nine of the 15 suspicious fires that hit the Homestead-Munhall area between late April and last week. Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of two suspects Friday, accusing a 16-year-old boy of setting one of them and a Homestead man of setting eight others. Police...
HOMESTEAD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swissvale, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Swissvale, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police seek suspect in attempted North Huntingdon bank robbery

Police are seeking the suspect who attempted to rob a North Huntingdon bank Wednesday afternoon. The man tried robbing the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue, about 45 minutes before it closed that day, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The robber told a teller he wanted money and was armed,...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with March 22 slaying

Pittsburgh police made an arrest Friday in the March 22 fatal shooting of Tiwand Hill. Robert Freeman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex#Violent Crime
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: 1 in critical condition after South Side shooting

Pittsburgh police are investigating a late-night shooting on the South Side that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1200 block of Roland Way around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a bar security guard had detained an armed person at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Off-road vehicle, stretcher, ropes needed to rescue man from rugged terrain in Murrysville park

It took more than two hours Friday for emergency crews to rescue a man who suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell down a steep trail in Murrysville’s Duff Park. Off-road utility terrain vehicles and a rope system were used to transport the man across some of the park’s steep ground, but he had to be carried much of the way, according to first responders.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: New Kensington intersection needs safety upgrade

For a while now, I’ve notice highway markings around the valley have been missing, unnoticed or disappearing. The public works departments are great and hard workers, especially in the winter when roads are snow- or ice-covered. But the markings at Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) and Leechburg Road in New Kensington are in horrible shape. I’ve noticed near collisions, accidents and road rage.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold

The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man rescued from fall in Duff Park flown to hospital

A man fell over a steep hill in Murrysville’s Duff Park on Friday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher said a man reportedly suffered from a medical issue and dropped down a steep trail. Murrysville emergency crews responded around 2:45 p.m. and the man was reported...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold

Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy