PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 arrests made in arsons that have hit Homestead-Munhall since April
Police have made arrests in nine of the 15 suspicious fires that hit the Homestead-Munhall area between late April and last week. Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of two suspects Friday, accusing a 16-year-old boy of setting one of them and a Homestead man of setting eight others. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police arrest man after Parks Township resident accuses him of burglary, knife threat
State police charged a man with a felony count of burglary after a Parks Township resident accused him of entering his home without permission, stealing a computer and then returning later the same day to threaten him with a knife. In addition to the burglary charge, Brandan Lee Sacik, 25,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fight between Lyft driver, passenger ends with fatal shooting in Wilkins
Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night in Wilkins. Investigators said a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. The driver parked at a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police seek suspect in attempted North Huntingdon bank robbery
Police are seeking the suspect who attempted to rob a North Huntingdon bank Wednesday afternoon. The man tried robbing the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue, about 45 minutes before it closed that day, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The robber told a teller he wanted money and was armed,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with March 22 slaying
Pittsburgh police made an arrest Friday in the March 22 fatal shooting of Tiwand Hill. Robert Freeman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Case proceeding against Arnold officer accused of lying about damage to patrol vehicle
An Arnold police officer accused of lying about how his patrol vehicle was damaged waived his right to a hearing Thursday. Ryan Matthew Clark, 32, of Buffalo Township is charged by Westmoreland County detectives with making a false report and tampering with evidence, which are both misdemeanor offenses. “We’re going...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: 1 in critical condition after South Side shooting
Pittsburgh police are investigating a late-night shooting on the South Side that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1200 block of Roland Way around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a bar security guard had detained an armed person at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington County sheriff's deputy dies after suffering cardiac event on duty
Washington County sheriff’s deputy Cpl. Chad Beattie died on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac event on duty. At around 1:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office fugitive team assisted South Strabane Township Police in a foot pursuit of a wanted suspect in the township’s Target. After the incident, Beattie...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Off-road vehicle, stretcher, ropes needed to rescue man from rugged terrain in Murrysville park
It took more than two hours Friday for emergency crews to rescue a man who suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell down a steep trail in Murrysville’s Duff Park. Off-road utility terrain vehicles and a rope system were used to transport the man across some of the park’s steep ground, but he had to be carried much of the way, according to first responders.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: New Kensington intersection needs safety upgrade
For a while now, I’ve notice highway markings around the valley have been missing, unnoticed or disappearing. The public works departments are great and hard workers, especially in the winter when roads are snow- or ice-covered. But the markings at Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) and Leechburg Road in New Kensington are in horrible shape. I’ve noticed near collisions, accidents and road rage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold
The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man rescued from fall in Duff Park flown to hospital
A man fell over a steep hill in Murrysville’s Duff Park on Friday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher said a man reportedly suffered from a medical issue and dropped down a steep trail. Murrysville emergency crews responded around 2:45 p.m. and the man was reported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold
Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
