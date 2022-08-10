Read full article on original website
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
Protect your home from fire by creating defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — As wildfires continue to pop up, many are looking for ways to protect their homes from the destruction. We are very much in the midst of wildfire season and our newsroom is digging into ways that will help you be prepared. What may sound like a...
Oregon, Washington gas prices fall this week, still much higher than national average
The national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below four dollars for the first time in months. Still, people in the Pacific Northwest will be paying more at the pump. In Oregon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.88. That's down from just...
Department of Veterans' Affairs seeks volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Veterans deserve to know what benefits they qualify for. But there may be several veterans statewide who don't even know they're entitled to them. That's why the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program. They'll be able to help aging...
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
