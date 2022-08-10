ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Protect your home from fire by creating defensible space

EUGENE, Ore. — As wildfires continue to pop up, many are looking for ways to protect their homes from the destruction. We are very much in the midst of wildfire season and our newsroom is digging into ways that will help you be prepared. What may sound like a...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Department of Veterans' Affairs seeks volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Veterans deserve to know what benefits they qualify for. But there may be several veterans statewide who don't even know they're entitled to them. That's why the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program. They'll be able to help aging...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy