Bristol, VA

WJHL

Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families. “My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad: 155 hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY — There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health’s hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday. Friday’s inpatient update is the first Ballad has released since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC News

From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access

BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
BRISTOL, VA
Tim Perry
WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff adds VR to training regime

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program. According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Herald and Tribune

Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin

Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
BRISTOL, VA
WREG

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

