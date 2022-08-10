Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families. “My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are […]
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad: 155 hospitalized with COVID-19
JOHNSON CITY — There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health’s hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday. Friday’s inpatient update is the first Ballad has released since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer.
wcyb.com
Crown Laboratories expanding: providing more jobs in the community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A national company known for its products like Blue Lizard Sunscreen Crown Laboratories is expanding to a larger facility. This is the second phase of the company's expansion. The new space is 60,000 square feet and will be used for storage. When Crown Labs first...
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access
BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
Multiple agencies could receive Washington County opioid settlement money
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inpatient recovery center planned for the former Carter County Work Camp stands to get a bit less than $2 million of Washington County Tennessee’s $4.2 million in Baby Doe opioid settlement money. The county’s budget committee approved a slate of recipients at its meeting Wednesday. If passed by the full […]
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Wise Co. Sheriff adds VR to training regime
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program. According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s […]
Herald and Tribune
Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin
Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
993thex.com
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Delegate Johnson on Saturday
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Friday afternoon for all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth to lower their flags to half-staff Saturday morning in honor of Delegate Joe Johnson, Jr., of Hayters Gap. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday morning in Washington County for Johnson who died...
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
elizabethton.com
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
