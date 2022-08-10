ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Video: Mets’ Daniel Vogelbach’s New Walk-Up Song Goes Viral

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

He chose new walk-up music as the Mets celebrated Women’s Day at Citi Field.

The Mets celebrated Women’s Day at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, hosting the Reds. As part of the festivities, each of the team’s players chose new walk-up music by female artists for the occasion.

A few of the choices were published ahead of first pitch. Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker went with Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls),” Pete Alonso walked up to Stevie Nicks’s “Edge of Seventeen,” and Jeff McNeil was a particular fan favorite, choosing “What Dreams Are Made Of” by Hillary Duff.

Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach ’s choice wasn’t revealed ahead of time, but he did not disappoint when he made his way to the plate for the first time. As he approached, the unforgettable chorus of Kelis’s “Milkshake” blared through Queens.

Based on his production Wednesday, Vogelbach may want to consider keeping Kelis on the speakers. The slugger went 2-for-5 with a team-high three RBIs in the Mets’ 10–2 win.

Since being acquired from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline, Vogelbach has certainly brought the runs to the yard in the middle of the Mets lineup. He has 15 hits in as many games for New York, with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

With the win, the Mets are now 73–39, good for the National League’s second best record.

Comments / 9

Kenneth Paulmenn
2d ago

hilarious. I was not a fan of giving up a young pitcher for him, but man has he paid off, and it appears on the bench he has an awesome relationship with the guys ready

Reply
3
R.w. Johns
3d ago

Mets fan cried when they gave up Holderman... He has pitched excellent for us thank you and your welcome.

Reply(3)
4
 

