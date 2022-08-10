ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee native Deadrin Senat gets NFL second chance with Buccaneers

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. – It’s not every day that you get a second chance in the NFL. It is a cutthroat league. So, to see Immokalee-native Deadrin Senat back on a training camp field is semi-surprising.

The Falcons originally drafted the defensive lineman in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After a stellar rookie campaign, Senat barely saw the field. He only played seven games over the next two years, eventually getting cut last November.

“We are resetting every day,” Senat said. “Continue to rehab, continue to train. It was a process. You have to trust it, believe in it, every morning waking up with a fresh start.”

Instead of being on the sidelines last season, Senat was watching from his own home. He spent five months away from the sport, which allowed him to enjoy the other aspects of life.

“Staying at home, spending more time with my son,” he said. “Doing little things outside of football that get my focus back for it.”

Senat spent time training in Atlanta, hoping to get another opportunity in the league. Then, this April, the Buccaneers came calling.

“They told me let’s do it and I did it,” Senat said.

Now, Senat is working to make the Tampa Bay roster. He is one of 90 players on the training camp squad. Senat said he is trying every practice to impress his teammates and coaches.

“Get back to moving, get back to being there and do what I do best,” he said.

Playing in Tampa is a perfect location for Senat. It is just two hours away from where he grew up. It is the city where his mother used to live. Plus, he went to school right down the road at USF.

Every time Senat takes the field this summer, he will bring a little piece of Southwest Florida with him. He has tattoos representing the 239 and Immokalee.

“I got it all over me,” Senat said. “It’s home, it’s home for me. It means everything.”

Not everyone gets a second chance in this league, so Deadrin Senat isn’t going to waste his.

“I can still play ball and I still have a lot of juice left in me,” he said.

