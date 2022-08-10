ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

inkfreenews.com

Back To School Resources For All Ages Available At Milford Library

MILFORD — It’s back to school time and that means it’s time for a visit to the library. Did you know that every student and teacher in the Wawasee school district is eligible for a free Milford Public Library card? Yes. So if you’ve never gotten around...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions

WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Noble County Debates Solar Farm Acreage Cap

ALBION — Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Additional Legal Fees A Matter Of ‘Trust’ For County Council

WARSAW – Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council for the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Grad Recognized As JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet

WARSAW — Kaley Rodriguez was recognized as the Warsaw High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the school year 2021-2022. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by the Agnes Pruyn Chapman chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. While in high school, Kaley...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street

SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20

AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

‘American Dirt’ Topic of Syracuse Library Adult Book Club

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library adult book club offers a sampling of different genres. This month is a thriller with social issues, where the suspense builds from the beginning of the story. “American Dirt,” which is an Oprah’s book club pick, follows the journey of a woman and her young son to the United States after their family is murdered in an act of cartel violence. Copies of the book are available at the library, or can be checked out using the Libby or Hoopla apps.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
James Ramsey

James Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
WARSAW, IN
Jerry Ressler

Jerry Ressler

Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
GOSHEN, IN
Ronald Lee Glassley

Ronald Lee Glassley

Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Sandra 'Sandy' Burch

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch

Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Arthur 'Art' Fox

Arthur ‘Art’ Fox

Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
WINAMAC, IN
Area Accident Reports

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

