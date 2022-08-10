Read full article on original website
Back To School Resources For All Ages Available At Milford Library
MILFORD — It’s back to school time and that means it’s time for a visit to the library. Did you know that every student and teacher in the Wawasee school district is eligible for a free Milford Public Library card? Yes. So if you’ve never gotten around...
Judge Touts Importance Of Alternative Juvenile Detention Program
WARSAW – Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of the year and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of...
Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions
WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
Noble County Debates Solar Farm Acreage Cap
ALBION — Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting...
Additional Legal Fees A Matter Of ‘Trust’ For County Council
WARSAW – Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council for the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Warsaw Grad Recognized As JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
WARSAW — Kaley Rodriguez was recognized as the Warsaw High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the school year 2021-2022. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by the Agnes Pruyn Chapman chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. While in high school, Kaley...
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
Kosciusko, Whitley Chambers Have Ribbon-Cutting For The Ole Hitchin’ Post
LARWILL — Krissy Ropp said what she and her husband Jay Ropp value the most are “God, our family and our country.”. They hope that is reflected in their restaurant, The Ole Hitchin’ Post. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce joined with the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce...
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
‘American Dirt’ Topic of Syracuse Library Adult Book Club
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library adult book club offers a sampling of different genres. This month is a thriller with social issues, where the suspense builds from the beginning of the story. “American Dirt,” which is an Oprah’s book club pick, follows the journey of a woman and her young son to the United States after their family is murdered in an act of cartel violence. Copies of the book are available at the library, or can be checked out using the Libby or Hoopla apps.
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
Ronald Lee Glassley
Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox
Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
