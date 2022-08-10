SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library adult book club offers a sampling of different genres. This month is a thriller with social issues, where the suspense builds from the beginning of the story. “American Dirt,” which is an Oprah’s book club pick, follows the journey of a woman and her young son to the United States after their family is murdered in an act of cartel violence. Copies of the book are available at the library, or can be checked out using the Libby or Hoopla apps.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO