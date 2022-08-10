“Over a million dollars and 2 years of work ahead of us” Maryland VOAD asseses short and long-term damage on Smith Island

BALTIMORE – Showers will linger across the Baltimore area through the night, but the overall intensity and coverage will decrease as it progresses. Thursday will start with a few clouds, but the sky will clear up by late morning into the afternoon as drier air settles in. A secondary cold front will move through late in the day bringing a few clouds. It is in the wake of this cold front that comfortable air will move in. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid- to upper 80s.But on Friday, it will stay in the low 80s for highs. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s Friday night and Saturday night.The high on Saturday afternoon will again be in the low 80s. It will get a little warmer Sunday with mid 80s for highs.Clouds will increase late Sunday with a shower or two possible by Sunday night and early Monday. Expect chances for showers and storms on Monday & Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the 80s.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO