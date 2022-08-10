“Over a million dollars and 2 years of work ahead of us” Maryland VOAD asseses short and long-term damage on Smith Island

Read full article on original website
Related
southbmore.com
Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced
Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week to Begin Sunday
MARYLAND- Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is set to begin early Sunday morning, as kids get ready to head back to school. The annual sales tax holiday week allows for shoppers to get clothes and footwear, that costs $100 or less, without paying the 6% sales tax. The first $40 of bookbags will also be exempt from the tax. Certain accessories are also exempt, including jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, and belt buckles.
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
wnav.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
County-by-county: School start dates in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Summer break is almost over and that means students will be heading back to school.To help students, parents and teachers, we've compiled a county-by-county guide to school start dates. Below is the list:Baltimore City Public Schools Aug. 29: First day of schoolAnne Arundel County Schools Aug. 29: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-6 & 9Aug. 30: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-12Aug. 31: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergartenBaltimore County Public SchoolsAug. 29: First day of schoolAug. 31: First full day (kindergarten)Caroline County Public SchoolsAug. 31: First...
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan samples Iowa State Fair pork chops, unveils "refund the police" plan in Nebraska
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's potential quest to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 led him to the Iowa State Fair today, a required stop for any candidate on the road to the White House. Hogan joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) at the grill to prepare the fair's famous pork chops. Sampling the finished product, Hogan assured his Twitter followers that the juicy slab on a stick "lives up to the hype!"
WMDT.com
Perseids Meteor Shower visible over Delmarva
DELMARVA – The Perseids Meteor Shower will be at its peak Thursday and Friday nights, and Assateague Island and other secluded beaches on Delmarva are excellent places to view it. If you aren’t able to make the peak, the shower will still be passing through for most of August,...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Maryland Weather: A cold front will bring cooler weather and more rain
BALTIMORE – Showers will linger across the Baltimore area through the night, but the overall intensity and coverage will decrease as it progresses. Thursday will start with a few clouds, but the sky will clear up by late morning into the afternoon as drier air settles in. A secondary cold front will move through late in the day bringing a few clouds. It is in the wake of this cold front that comfortable air will move in. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid- to upper 80s.But on Friday, it will stay in the low 80s for highs. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s Friday night and Saturday night.The high on Saturday afternoon will again be in the low 80s. It will get a little warmer Sunday with mid 80s for highs.Clouds will increase late Sunday with a shower or two possible by Sunday night and early Monday. Expect chances for showers and storms on Monday & Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the 80s.
WMDT.com
First State program providing resources for parents to address inequities in school systems
DELAWARE-Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program is a new initiative that was rolled out this year to help parents address equity issues in school districts. Devon Hynson, the Project Director of the Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program, said the program started as a result of a lawsuit that happened where the State of Delaware was being sued for educational inequities. As part of a settlement agreement, money would go to making this advocacy program to try to protect the rights of students in the school system. So, anytime a parent feels their rights have been violated within a school system, the program tries to work collectively with the system to try to remedy the violation that’s happened.
WMDT.com
Statewide assessment shows Delaware testing scores on decline, advocates urge stronger educator support
DELAWARE – “Listen to the people that are closest to the students. This is no longer the sort of system thinking that it’s one size fits all. It’s at a point where its broken,” Executive Director of First State Educate Laurisa Schutt said. Education advocates...
Comments / 1