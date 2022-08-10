Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
wtoc.com
Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
wtoc.com
‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is underway on a low-income housing complex in Savannah. Just a fraction of the homes in Clearview are already torn down. It’s been eight months since several families were forced to leave. “Some of that was ugly,” said Charles Daniels Sr., a neighbor.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Oskar
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
wtoc.com
National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
wtoc.com
New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday. One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school. “As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
Statesboro Family YMCA to host Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4-7pm. The Y is located at 409 Claiborne Ave., and the event is free and open to the public. This event will feature an obstacle course sponsored by Party Harbor, food trucks, and...
counton2.com
Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
Pay It Forward: Charlene Keith helps put food on the table for those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What started out as a small gesture by one Savannah woman has now grown into a massive mission to help put food on the tables of an entire community. This is what Charlene Keith, calls, “love in action.” For the past two years, her “ministry” as some call it, has been […]
wtoc.com
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
WJCL
New Webstaurantstore Brings 213 Jobs to Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Over 213 jobs are coming to Bryan County, courtesy of governor Brian Kemp. These new positions are coming in from a new WebstaurantStore operation being expanded to Bryan County, Georgia. "Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by...
WJCL
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
wtoc.com
Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street. Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined. After years...
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week, Simba!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. This weeks Pet of the Week is Simba! He is a 2 year old Labradoodle Mix! His owner, John, says Simba loves to play in the dirt and will never let go of his trusty companion, his squeaky toy. Good boy, Simba!
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
wtoc.com
Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
