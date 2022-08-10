ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

wtoc.com

Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Oskar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

National Farmers Market Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday. One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school. “As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
METTER, GA
WJCL

New Webstaurantstore Brings 213 Jobs to Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Over 213 jobs are coming to Bryan County, courtesy of governor Brian Kemp. These new positions are coming in from a new WebstaurantStore operation being expanded to Bryan County, Georgia. "Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street. Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined. After years...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week, Simba!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. This weeks Pet of the Week is Simba! He is a 2 year old Labradoodle Mix! His owner, John, says Simba loves to play in the dirt and will never let go of his trusty companion, his squeaky toy. Good boy, Simba!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
GEORGIA STATE

